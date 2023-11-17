Glasgow's Govan district set for 'world-class' health innovation hub and new jobs

Plans have been unveiled for a “world-class” health innovation hub creating new jobs in what was once one of the most deprived areas of Glasgow.

It is hoped that the construction of the new facility in Govan will set the stage for a thriving life sciences cluster, attract businesses into the area and deliver local benefits through job creation. Work on the hub, which is backed by the University of Glasgow and Kadans Science Partner, and supported by Scottish Enterprise, is due to complete in summer 2025. Morrison Construction has been appointed as the main contractor.

The investment is within the university’s Glasgow Riverside Innovation District (GRID). It will be home to commercial businesses as well as the uni-led Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine - a programme supported by UKRI Strength in Places Funding, which is focused on translating cutting-edge research and healthcare innovation into a real-world clinical setting. A key aspect of the initiative will be to enhance collaboration and partnerships between academia, industry, clinicians and the community. It is hoped that the world-leading work carried out at the hub will go on to help address some of the biggest healthcare challenges faced nationally and globally.

Professor Iain McInnes, University of Glasgow vice-principal and head of the College of Medical, Veterinary & Life Sciences, said: “The University and Kadans Health Innovation Hub will be the cornerstone of our UKRI Strength in Places-funded Living Laboratory for Precision Medicine. The world-class facilities created here will be key to the supportive and dynamic ecosystem that brings together academics, industry partners and the NHS to achieve this goal. The Health Innovation Hub will be a catalyst for collaboration and innovation to better tackle global healthcare challenges, bringing real-world benefits to patients and the NHS.”

An architect's image of the new Health Innovation Hub in Govan which is due for completion in summer 2025.

The hub will encompass laboratory and office space for life science and health businesses, with research links to both the University of Glasgow and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. There will be an accessible ground floor, with a café and collaboration space, to create a “useable space for the local community”.

Uzma Khan, vice principal of economic development and innovation at the University of Glasgow, said: “We are proud to be partnering with Kadans Science Partner and supported by Scottish Enterprise to deliver the Health Innovation Hub in Govan. This is a hugely exciting project which speaks to our ambitions to expand the life sciences cluster in Govan, and our mission as a civic university.

“As a flagship project for the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District, we will commit to working closely with the community and with key stakeholders such as Clyde College, to ensure benefits are meaningful and delivered locally, and to capitalise on the opportunities for new employment and growth for Govan and across Glasgow.”