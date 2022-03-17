Glasgow wellness and fitness app acquires Olympic star Dame Kelly Holmes’s health platform

The “Elf at Work” employee wellbeing platform will be integrated into Glasgow firm Truconnect by TV.Fit’s existing offering, with the goal being to support both the physical and mental wellbeing of workers.

About one in seven employees will experience a mental health illness relating to stress at any one time, while Vitality’s annual healthiest workplace study estimates that ill-health related absence and presenteeism cost British businesses and the economy an estimated £92 billion in 2019.

Double Olympic gold champion Holmes said: “For many years, since retiring from international sport, I've travelled around the world as a global inspirational speaker working with various organisations including mental charity Mind.

Dame Kelly Holmes is behind the Elf at Work employee wellbeing platform.

“In November 2020, they revealed that more people had experienced a mental health crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic than ever previously recorded. Many people are experiencing a range of mental health issues, including stress, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms and burnout, and the effects are anticipated to be long-lasting for some.

“Supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of individuals will build strong and motivated communities within the workplace, promoting cohesion and productivity. That’s why I'm proud of the integration of Elf at Work into Truconnect by TV.Fit,” she added.

David Weir, Truconnect by TV.Fit founder and chief executive, added: “It is an honour and a privilege to be working with Dame Kelly and we’re incredibly excited to be integrating Elf at Work to the Truconnect app.”

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been released.

