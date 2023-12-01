Rearo, the Glasgow-based bathroom and kitchen surface maker, is targeting a full return to the commercial contracts market after the pandemic led to many projects being cancelled or pushed back.

David Flower, who heads up Rearo's commercial operation, says the firm is looking to rebalance its commercial and retail work.

The firm, which produces high-pressure laminate wall panels and commercial washrooms, is making a “strategic move” to rebalance its business to focus more on commercial work than its retail operations. It is implementing a business plan aimed at growing its commercial business by around 10 per cent in the next 12 months.

To facilitate the change, the company, which is on course to turn over £10.5 million in the year to June 2024, has invested heavily in new capital equipment and recently poached David Flower from rival Venesta to head up its commercial operation. It is also currently recruiting an estimator and an order processor.

The firm, which was founded in 1991 by James Mercer, father of the current managing director, Graham Mercer, said office space at its Govan headquarters had been reconfigured to accommodate a new beefed-up commercial and marketing department, aimed at targeting commercial contracts, particularly in education, healthcare and retail.

As well as securing the contract to fit washroom panels and vanity units for transport manufacturer Alexander Dennis’s new electric bus factory at Larbert, the firm has supplied washroom panels for the famous Oval Cricket Ground in London, Cambridge University, Stena Line and the University of Glasgow over the past 12 months. Rearo has expanded its footprint over the years and now has branches in Rosyth, Northampton, Skelmersdale and Washington.

Flower, who has a 25-year career in the bathroom and kitchen supplies trade, said: “Our central goal is to make the sales and commercial team more oriented towards generating revenue, pursuing commercial projects with a washroom requirement, be it in schools, universities, hospitals, leisure centres, retail parks or caravan parks.

“At the moment around 80 per cent of our revenue comes from retail sales while 20 per cent is from commercial. We want to rebalance that so that the split is more like 70/30 per cent, while growing our sales book across the board.”