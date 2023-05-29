All Sections
Glasgow ultrasound sensor pioneer Novosound appoints former Intel exec as part of US push

Glasgow-based ultrasound sensor specialist Novosound has hired a former Intel executive as it eyes a “massive opportunity” for wearable tech in North America.
By Scott Reid
Published 29th May 2023, 12:31 BST
The ultrasound sensor pioneer has appointed David Jolliffe as its new chief financial officer. Jolliffe, who began his career in Grant Thornton’s corporate finance team, was also previously finance director of UK power operations at ScottishPower, chief executive of Pyroguard, a subsidiary of CGI International, and was most recently the chief financial officer at Optoscribe. The Scottish tech firm behind the development of 3D lasers for the telecommunications sector was acquired by semiconductor giant Intel Corporation in 2022.

Dave Hughes, chief executive of Novosound, said: “It's a remarkable coup to have David, a seasoned executive with a wealth of international experience from thriving technology companies and global industrial giants, join our team. Over the past year, we've experienced a transformative journey, doubling our revenues consecutively. As we embark on the next phase of growth and secure contracts across the UK, Europe and North America, having David on board in Scotland, the birthplace of ultrasound, is invaluable.”

He added: “Recently, groundbreaking advancements in ultrasound technology have emerged, such as the recent work by the University of California San Diego into ultrasound system-on-patch tech and the Internet of Medical Things. In this revolution towards accessible, wearable, healthcare devices, Novosound stands at the forefront, demonstrating that its commercially available technology is an integral part of this narrative.”

Novosound has also launched a new leadership team, led by co-founder Hughes, and comprising Jolliffe, Simon Patterson (chief commercial officer) and Gwen Grant (chief administrative officer). In December, the firm signed a commercial partnership agreement with PAVmed, the Nasdaq-listed diversified medical technology company, to develop technology to advance intravascular imaging. The agreement furthers Novosound’s move into healthcare and its regional expansion into North America. Previous contract wins have included aerospace giants BAE Systems and GE Aviation, as well as Israeli-based digital health company dSound. In 2022, Novosound secured its latest investment, a £3.7 million round led by Par Equity, supported by Foresight Group (via the Foresight Williams Technology EIS Fund), Kelvin Capital and Scottish Enterprise.

Dave Hughes and David Jolliffe of Novosound. Picture: Stewart AttwoodDave Hughes and David Jolliffe of Novosound. Picture: Stewart Attwood
