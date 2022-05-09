Glasgow tech outfit Frog Systems provides music industry with mental health platform

The Glasgow tech firm said its partnership with healthcare specialist Small Changes, announced at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, broadened its corporate offering to include “self-help wellness programmes” which will be delivered through its cloud-based system.

Phil Worms, chief executive of Frog Systems, said: “The partnership with Small Changes allows us to offer additional expert-led support across a range of health and lifestyle issues.

“The team’s clinical knowledge will help us develop new initiatives that focus on helping people to make realistic and achievable lifestyle changes rather than setting unachievable goals,” he added.

Details of the partnership came alongside a new client win which has seen the company create a digital mental health platform for the whole of the music industry. The Music Minds Matter Explore platform was commissioned by the charity Help Musicians.

Joe Hastings, head of Music Minds Matter, said: “Music and musicians bring us all enormous joy but mental health needs within the music industry are continuing to rise.

“Working with Frog Systems we have launched Music Minds Matter Explore to provide all those working in the sector with a new and additional form of help - adding to the range of services Help Musicians offers in this area.

“We hope that those using the site will find information to understand their needs better, signposting to support available locally and nationally, plus knowledgeable, and supportive voices.”