Glasgow studio behind Danny MacAskill stunt videos wins cycling championship contract

Glasgow-based Cut Media has been appointed as video content supplier to the UCI Cycling World Championships, which will be held in Scotland next August.

The event will see the world’s top cyclists compete over 11 days in 13 different championships from indoor and track to BMX. An array of top talent on two wheels will congregate in Scotland, with a global broadcast audience tuning in.

Stu Thomson, founder and chief executive of Cut Media said: “We’re really excited and proud to be a key part of the biggest ever global cycling event, especially as it’s here on our home turf. Cut Media has grown and evolved over recent years to work across multiple different major sports with brands and events on a global scale, yet our heritage in cycling and our roots in Scotland remain hugely important to us. The opportunity to tell the story of the first ever combined UCI World Championships and to promote the ‘power of the bike’ is one we’re massively looking forward to getting stuck into.”

The contract is the Glasgow content studio’s first foray into a major global sporting championship. With more than 200 million YouTube views of viral hits with stunt cyclist Danny MacAskill under its belt, Cut Media has been at the forefront of some of the internet’s most sensational sporting moments.

Rob Arbuthnot, head of marketing and communications at 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, added: “Having an agency with not only great cycling heritage but a track record for delivering incredible content that Cut Media has established and honed over many years is so exciting for us.”