Glasgow start-up looks to join space race with long-distance camera tech

Metahelios, which was launched a year ago by meta-surface physicists Charles Altuzarra and Yash Shah, has created a long-distance camera that can distinguish between different materials from a still image and could benefit a range of sectors. The fledgling firm is already in talks with the UK Space Agency to join one of this year’s rocket launches from British soil.
The two physicists recently each received a £25,000 loan through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, with the support of Transmit Startups. The combined £50,000 finance will enable them to invest in manufacturing and testing prototypes.
Altuzarra, co-founder and chief executive of Metahelios, said: “It has always been a dream to be involved in a space mission and the development of this imaging technology could soon see that become a reality. We have so far conducted a range of tests in labs and on the ground, but the evidence and data that could be collected via a satellite will be invaluable for growing the business and taking our cameras to the next stage. Scotland’s space and satellite technology scene is booming and we have spoken to a number of companies interested in trialling our imaging technology for a range of applications.”
The venture is one of more than 900 businesses based in Glasgow to have received in excess of £7.5 million in collective funding from the Start Up Loans programme since the scheme launched in 2012.