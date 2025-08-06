Glasgow sales rep lands record £10k monthly commission

Leading Scottish auction house Prime Property Auctions has paid a record monthly commission fee of £10,000 to one of its employees.

Myles Eddy has been with the Glasgow firm less than two years and banked the huge pay cheque after his most successful month of sales.

Key to the commission was an industrial unit in England which he sold for a significant six-figure sum, and the 25-year-old, who used to work in a BT call centre, said the money has been a life-changer.

“There aren’t that many places where you get paid to learn like we do here,” said Myles, who moved from Cumbria to Glasgow to take up the role with Prime in October 2023.

“I had a general idea about the property industry but have learned so much. I was a sponge for information and put it all into practice.

“The money has been life-changing for me, without a doubt, as it is five times what I was getting paid a month in my previous sales job.

“The whole structure of my life has changed since I joined Prime. Making money is a long-term aim for me. It’s all very well saying you want to earn £10k a month but you need to grow and learn in order to become that person and that’s what I’m doing here.”

Prime Property Auctions was established by Luis Guarin and John Morris in 2022 and offers listings on commercial, residential and land. The firm operates throughout Scotland as well as England and Wales from its base in Glasgow city centre. With a database of more than 20,000 buyers and more than 600 auction lots sold in the UK since 2022, the company is quickly establishing itself as a major player in the sector.

“We love to pay big commission as it means we are being successful,” Luis said. “The best sellers make the most money, it’s that simple. It’s an incentive to do well and we’ll always reward success.

“John and I are on the phones with buyers and sellers every day, while constantly coaching the staff. Myles has been successful as he’s taken on board everything we said and did and put it into action. He showed up every day willing to learn and stayed behind after hours and quickly improved.