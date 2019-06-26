Glasgow's Incremental nets revenue leap on back of acquisition

Glasgow-headquartered digital tech firm Incremental has almost doubled annual turnover as it chases an ambitious growth strategy.

Revenues grew from £6.6 million to £12.4m in the year to March due to organic and acquisitive growth, with the firm completing the purchase of Gap Consulting in June to expand its UK customer base.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 80 per cent to £1.8m in the period.

Headcount at Incremental, which in April moved to new flagship offices in Glasgow, has jumped from 40 to more than 130 in the past two years.

The group is now targeting a headcount of 600, annual revenues of £75m and Ebitda of £15m by 2022. It has been backed by UK private equity firm Dunedin since December.

Incremental chief executive Neil Logan said the firm plans to expand further by completing “several complementary acquisitions as part of a buy-and-build strategy”.

Founded in 2015, the Incremental has grown to include sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverurie, London, Manchester and Northwich. In April, the company appointed non-executive director Richard Logan, who led more than 20 acquisitions at while working as chief financial officer at Iomart.