Glasgow's Elite Training helps lift nation's productivity

Glasgow-based Elite Training and Consultancy has posted a 50 per cent hike in turnover while helping to tackle the country’s productivity shortfall.

The firm, which was founded in 2006, said turnover had risen to £3.6 million in the year to 31 March, from £2.4m in the previous 12 months.

Managing director Stephen Docherty attributed much of the uplift from securing more training and consultancy projects from customers that were looking to improve their skills and productivity.

“The training we have undertaken for our clients has been effective in addressing skills and productivity issues and our existing clients have decided to draw down more from our extensive bank of training and development modules”, he said.

“In recent years we have moved into consultancy so that, for instance, if a client is rolling out a new IT system, we would develop materials, training and a project plan as well as providing administrative support.

“Our main business is conducted with mid-to-large companies and organisations, which are more inclined to invest in training and tend to have cohesive learning development plans.

“In terms of contracts, we have more with public than private organisations but, as regards turnover, it’s about 50-50.”

He added: “There is widespread concern throughout the economy about disappointing rates of productivity, skill gaps and skills shortages, but like others in the training sector, our role is to help address these issues and to propose, then deliver, approaches leading to tangible productivity and skills improvements.”

Elite employs full-time and associate staff who provide training to a range of private and public sector businesses. Docherty has a track record in IT development with firms including JP Morgan Chase.