Glasgow's Douglas Laing in high spirits after record year

A Glasgow whisky blender and bottler has hailed record revenues as sales topped £10 million in 2018.

Family-run Douglas Laing & Co, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, attributed soaring turnover to increased sales of its core regional malt brands, including Big Peat and Scallywag.

Case sales rose by 22 per cent, as the family-run firm hired nine staff to accommodate growth. The company has posted a double-digit revenue rise every year since 2013.

It is now focused on further expanding its core range, recruiting a “world class” team and establishing its own all-encompassing production site and head office in Glasgow.

Chief executive Chris Leggat said: “Momentum continued globally for our key brands driven by strong performances in mature markets such as France, Japan and the UK. This has allowed us to invest back into brand building and various compelling commercial initiatives.”

Director of whisky Cara Laing added: "Since my grandfather Fred Douglas Laing founded our company over 70 years ago, we have prioritised investing in both our brands - making them unique and exciting - and in our team of passionate people. We will continue to build the business, striving for future growth through a range of exciting expansion plans.”