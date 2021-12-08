Glasgow renewable jobs specialist with global footprint acquired by Dutch peer

Taylor Hopkinson was founded by chief executive Tom Hopkinson in 2009. It has grown to operate through seven international offices on three continents.

Brunel International, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, has acquired 72 per cent of the shares in Taylor Hopkinson, making it the majority owner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopkinson said: “The urgent need to transition to renewable energy generation around the world is never more evident than it is today. Accelerating demand for skilled and competent professionals beyond current available specialists requires the transfer of skills from aligned sectors in the coming years.

Glasgow-headquartered recruitment specialist Taylor Hopkinson is focused on the renewable energy sector including onshore and offshore wind.

“Brunel’s network of 12,000 specialists and record of accomplishment in professional development and training, coupled with Taylor Hopkinson’s team, networks and knowledge will deliver an unrivalled value proposition to meet these challenges facing our clients.

“With a compliance record that is unsurpassed alongside a truly global footprint, we will be able to support the energy transition wherever in the world our clients are today, and in the future.”

Brunel noted that Taylor Hopkinson expects to achieve revenues in excess of €50 million (£42.6m) in 2021, marking growth of more than 60 per cent year on year.

Jilko Andringa, chief executive of Brunel International, said: “I’m very excited to announce our first acquisition since we presented our updated strategy earlier this year. Even more so considering the organisation we are acquiring: Taylor Hopkinson has a unique profile, brand and strong performance in one of the most attractive, fast-growing technical industries.

“Its founder Tom Hopkinson is a recognised field expert and leader in the renewable industry. He is a driven, informed and yet a down-to-earth entrepreneur who really knows what the key success factor for his company is.

“The renewable energy market fits strongly with our capabilities, our clients and our contractors.

“The inevitable reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and the connected energy transition, will expand this market enormously creating extra growth potential in the years to come.

“Making the connection between Brunel and the unique Taylor Hopkinson capabilities, while continuing to use its strong brand, will position us clearly as the leader in this field.”

A message from the Editor: