Glasgow property consultancy primed for further growth after staff promotions

A leading land, consent management and stakeholder engagement practice is positioning itself for further growth after making two promotions in its Glasgow office.

Ardent, a major player in some of the most significant infrastructure and regeneration projects across the UK and Ireland, has recognised the achievements of employees across the business, which has offices in Glasgow, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Manchester, Warrington and Dublin.

The company, which reached the 200 staff mark earlier this year, has made a total of 33 promotions across its teams as it strives to grow by another 25 per cent by June 2026.

From the Land Assembly team in Glasgow, Kieran Ward has been promoted to Associate and Hector Inglis has been moved up to Senior Surveyor.

Four further promotions were made across Ardent’s Land Assembly department, with Katy Moore, Phil Simper and Jemima Bright all moving up to Associate and Alice Webb taking on the role of Surveyor.

Elsewhere in the business, Jim Doyle has been promoted to Director, Kieran Craddock to Associate Director and Sarah Clark has taken on Project Manager responsibilities.

A total of 19 employees in the Land Referencing team have earned promotions with Louise O’Brien, Louie Hincliffe and Louisa Getley all rising to Senior Consultant, and Lauren McComb, Harry Day, Sean McDonnell and Bethan Bloor to the position of Consultant.

Ellen Brailsford and Matthew Lang have been promoted to Land Access Consultant while Amrita Obhan, Jack Hume, Ajeet Shoker, George Horsely, Laima Janaudite, Thomas Bowen, Alasdair McKay, Jude Russell and Erin Lloyd have all taken up the position of Senior Land Referencer.

In the Valuation & Compensation team, Serena Leach and Olivia Pagdin have risen to the roles of Senior Associate Director and Senior Surveyor, respectively, and Ed Quine has assumed the title of Surveyor.

Digital Solutions employees Heather Tumilty and Scott McGee have moved up to Senior Software Developer and Associate Technical Director, respectively, and Ines Pires has been appointed Digital Marketing Executive.

Jon Stott, Group Managing Director of Ardent, said: “We’re growing as a business, with 51 more employees now on board compared to 12 months ago, and our people are growing with us.

“Our staff are learning and developing all the time, as we continue to provide expert advice on major transport, utilities, renewables and regeneration projects across the country, and that ultimately benefits us as a business and our clients too.

“We’re delighted to see so much progression within our team and even happier to reward this in the shape of well-deserved promotions right across the business.”

Jon added: “Ardent is entering a critical period, with strategic growth taking place right across the country.

“We have been able to attract some of the best people in our industry by making Ardent an attractive proposition and an appealing place to work. Prospective employees know that when they join Ardent, they will be given every opportunity to grow and thrive with us.

“To remain on an upward trajectory, and to achieve our ambitious targets, we will continue to invest in the development of our staff and ensure we grow as one.”