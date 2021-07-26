Glasgow online education specialist that employs more than 200 people bought by US giant

Founded in 2009, Glasgow-based Twig entered the US curriculum market in 2018 and has become the fastest-growing science curriculum company in America for nursery to year 13 students.

Twig Education, which provides learning products that are used in more than 60 countries, will become part of Weld North Education – the largest provider of digital curriculum products in the US.

The deal, on undisclosed terms, will enable Twig to invest more in its product development and push ahead with its plans to further expand across the US.

The move will also enable the Scots firm to build on its recent success with its flagship product, Twig Science Next Gen, as well as Twig Create, a video-editing platform for knowledge building and language development.

Chief executive Catherine Cahn will continue to manage the business. She said: “In Weld North we have found a partner who shares our goal to improve global science literacy and understands the important role that science education plays in the development of 21st century skills that lead to high-value careers.

“This is a great success story for Twig and a great success story for Scotland too. We reviewed five other European cities before deciding to set ourselves up in Glasgow We found, and continue to find it, a city full of well-trained talent with world-class technical skills.”

