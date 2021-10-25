Glasgow network service provider and staff in rescue deal following company collapse

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and chief executive of Interpath Advisory: 'We are pleased to see the business continue.'

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Mono Consultants at the end of last week.

Established in 1997, Mono was one of the UK’s largest network infrastructure roll-out service providers dedicated to the telecoms industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a new management team’s efforts to turn the business around following a period of poor trading, the business was further challenged in March 2020 when all sites were forced to close temporarily amid the initial Covid lockdown.

Interpath was taken on to implement an accelerated sale and fund raising process and following “extensive work and negotiation” has achieved a successful outcome. Immediately following their appointment, the joint administrators sold the business and certain assets to Solutions 30 UK Services, the UK branch of Solutions 30 SE, which is focused on the telecommunications, energy, IT, security and retail sectors.

All of the company’s staff have transferred to the new owner under the terms of the transaction, in addition to key management, the rights and interest to the clients contracts and certain assets of the business.

Nimmo, joint administrator and chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “Despite the turnaround that was in progress, this is unfortunately another company that has been adversely impacted as a result of Covid-19 exacerbating its funding challenges.

“We are pleased to see the business continue and wish Solutions 30 UK Services and the workforce every success going forward.”

Interpath was formerly KPMG’s UK restructuring practice.

A message from the Editor: