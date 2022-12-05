Glasgow legal firm unveils trio of appointments following 'period of continued growth'

Glasgow law firm McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM) has announced a trio of appointments following a “period of continued growth”.

The firm has welcomed Colm Kerr who joins as associate director, Marc Waters who joins the insolvency and litigation team as a solicitor, and Darcy King, who becomes a trainee paralegal in the private client team. Kerr joins the firm from legal heavyweight Dentons and will be working as part of MCM’s corporate team.

He said: “MCM is a fast-growing firm with an impressive track record. The working environment is really dynamic and there’s lots of opportunity to collaborate so I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with the team and its impressive range of clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm recently doubled its office space at its Glasgow headquarters following a string of new hires. MCM operates across a range of specialisms including commercial and residential property, private client, corporate, employment and litigation. Fraser Morrison, managing director and head of corporate at MCM, said: “Despite the ongoing economic uncertainty, the pipeline of business remains strong and MCM continues to experience growth, so we’re feeling optimistic about the year ahead.”

McKee Campbell Morrison (MCM) has welcomed Colm Kerr, Marc Waters and Darcy King.

Advertisement Hide Ad