Glasgow legal firm Just Employment Law hitting purple patch for charity

Glasgow-based legal firm Just Employment Law has challenged its staff to walk four million steps this month to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland (PCS).

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and the law firm will also host a Purple Thistle Day at its sponsored club Partick Thistle FC’s home game versus Greenock Morton FC on 9 November. Partick Thistle will change its name to Purple Thistle for the day and drape the stadium in purple.

The firm has already raised more than £90,000 for what is its charity of the year during 2019 via initiatives including its Glitzy Summer Ball back in June.

Just Employment Law MD David McRae said: “As a firm, we are very proud to support such a worthy and underfunded charity and stand with all those affected by cancer. Our own family has been impacted by this dreadful disease and our aim is to help fund PCS, increase awareness, and ultimately, to help improve survival rates.”

The legal firm was established in 2004, specialises in employment law, and provides professional advice and support to clients throughout the UK.

