Glasgow law firm with roots stretching back to Jacobite rising seals merger

Glasgow-based Mitchells Roberton, which has roots stretching back to the 1740s, has merged with the city-based property conveyancing law practice Wisharts Law. Owned by husband-and-wife team, Robbie and Frances Wishart, the firm, which operates from offices in Nelson Mandela Place, in the same building as the venerable law library of the Royal Faculty of Procurators in Glasgow, was founded in 2014. Wisharts Law is a boutique practice specialising in the buying and selling of residential property.

Morag Inglis, chairman of Mitchells Roberton, said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Frances and Robbie to join us with their highly successful practice. They have built a devoted client base over the years and our merger will provide, I believe, the continuity and stability of high-quality client service over the years to come.”

Frances Wishart said: “We are proud of the success that Wisharts Law has become. We feel that now is the right time for us to join with like-minded colleagues while we are still actively practising as solicitors. Mitchells Roberton offer a wider range of legal services with the same aim of providing a high quality and accessible service. It is the perfect firm to carry on our work and we are delighted to join the team.”

Martin McLellan, head of conveyancing at Mitchells Roberton; Morag Inglis, chairman of Mitchells Roberton; Frances Wishart; Robbie Wishart.

Mitchells Roberton was formed in 1985 by the merger of Mitchells Johnston Hill and Hoggan and Mackenzie Roberton & Co. Mitchells Johnston Hill and Hoggan was created by a merger in 1972 of Mitchells Johnston & Co and Hill & Hoggan. Both Mitchells Johnston & Co and Hill & Hoggan have long histories. Hill & Hoggan traces its origins as far back as the 1740s, the decade of the Jacobite rising.