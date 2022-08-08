Glasgow law firm MCM poaches employment expert to head new division

The business has poached Laura McKenna from rival Morton Fraser LLP’s employment law team, where she worked with a variety of private and public sector clients across a range of industries.

MCM said the employment law specialist and mediator’s “wealth” of legal experience includes negotiating and resolving complex disputes, representing clients at employment tribunal hearings, and general advisory work on contracts, exits, redundancies and business transfers.

She said: “I’m looking forward to working with the team at MCM with a view to complementing their existing offering to clients. I am keen to get to know clients and their specific business objectives in order to offer tailored advice to help them achieve those objectives as efficiently as possible. This will be a key focus for the new division”.

MCM was founded in early 2021 by Stacy Campbell, Maureen McKee Matheson, Fraser Morrison and Alan McKee, all formerly directors of Macdonald Henderson. It says it has expanded “significantly”, more than doubling headcount with 14 fee-earners working across specialisms including commercial and residential property, corporate, litigation, and private client.

Mr Morrison, MD and head of corporate at MCM, said: “It’s fantastic to have Laura on board. We’ve built up a strong client portfolio in the last year and we know there’s a real and growing need for specialist employment law advice, so I’m certain [her] appointment will be well received by our existing clients. I look forward to watching the division strengthen and grow in the coming months and years.”