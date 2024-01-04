Glasgow IT services firm eyeing further growth following 'exciting' takeover

Cloud Cover IT will become part of Aspire and its software development and business applications division will be rebranded as Flyte.

A Glasgow-based IT services business is set to grow its footprint and broaden its offering after being bought by a larger player.

Cloud Cover IT, which has been operating for more than a decade, has been acquired by Aspire Technology Solutions on undisclosed terms. Aspire - founded in 2006 - serves more than 1,700 customers and has a team of around 250 people with a UK footprint that includes offices in Gateshead, London and Leeds. It is backed by private equity firm LDC.

Under the deal, Cloud Cover IT will become a part of the Aspire group and its software development and business applications division will be rebranded as Flyte. The Scots company said it would be well-positioned to make ongoing investments and extend its business applications offering to better serve its growing customer base.

Chris Fraser, Aspire’s chief executive and founder, said: “Our acquisition of Cloud Cover IT marks a new and exciting chapter for both companies. This move will strengthen our presence in Scotland, positioning us in a thriving market. The Cloud Cover team will become an integral part of the Aspire group, and together, we believe we can grow significantly in this key strategic market.

“I’m excited to see the opportunities accelerate as we offer customers, present and future, the innovative solutions that they need in a changing world. Exciting times lie ahead.”

Lance Gauld, founder and managing director of Cloud Cover IT, said: “Multiple factors drew us to Aspire; they are an outstanding company. The alignment between our organisations and how we complement each other is evident. We share similar values in our approach towards our people, customers and objectives.