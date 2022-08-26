Glasgow insurance brokerage in hiring mode after flurry of contract wins

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow office of Yorkshire-headquartered TL Dallas has also bolstered its team, appointing Iwona Siwik, who has several years industry experience as a corporate broker.

She will support the commercial operation, which includes Douglas Lapsley and Fiona Parker. Bosses said a further team expansion was planned in the weeks ahead.

TL Dallas was founded in 1919 and currently employs more than 120 people in its Bradford headquarters and across a UK network of offices, including in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Glasgow.

New appointment Iwona Siwik pictured with Bernard Dunn from TL Dallas.

Bernard Dunn of TL Dallas Glasgow said: “As well as providing commercial insurance services to clients in the manufacturing, property, construction, food and drink sectors, we have developed a niche service specifically for the renewables sector and now have a significant number of hydro scheme clients.

“Glasgow is a real powerhouse for early stage high-growth technology and life science companies, and we have been privileged to guide a number of new businesses starting up in these sectors with specialist insurance advice, through our close working relationships with major Scottish universities.

“In addition to commercial insurance, our due diligence consultancy service, which provides an insurance health check review to investment firms acquiring equity stakes in businesses, is continuing to grow, and we plan to recruit further this year.”