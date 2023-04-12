Glasgow in spotlight as £390 million venture looks to deliver 1,200 'sustainable' homes

The venture involving property fund manager PfP Capital and Housing Growth Partnership is being launched to tackle declining new home delivery, ageing stock and “ongoing under investment” in the UK regions. It will focus on developing individually designed “urban communities”, centred around high quality homes across an initial ten regional city sites, over the next three to five years. Igloo Regeneration, a developer acquired by PfP Capital in January, will be responsible for developing the schemes.

The first scheme to be brought forward is the initial phase, totalling 78 townhouses, of a 400-home development at Dundashill, in Glasgow. The completed development - a mix of two- three- and four-bedroom homes for sale - will be “highly sustainable” across the design, construction and operational stages, being of panellised modular construction with materials sourced from the local area.

Igloo chief executive Peter Connolly said: “Dundashill is an excellent example of the low carbon, sustainable homes that should be a blueprint for the UK’s future housing delivery. Connected to local ecology, cycle and walkways and nearby amenities, the joint venture will bring forward these schemes in partnership with existing communities.”

