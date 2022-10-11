Glasgow in-home care provider to push into East Lothian amid 'burgeoning' demand

The expansion will build on the successes of Plus Homecare in the Glasgow area and Cairllum Care, which tailors individual care in Ayr and its surroundings.

At a time when the care sector is experiencing critical issues with retention and recruitment of staff, Plus Homecare plans to open in the east of Scotland with an established pool of professional carers.

Managing director Mike Collier said: “This new venture will aim to replicate in the east of the country the quality of person-centred care service for which we are already renowned in the west.

The firm said its service means that clients do not have to leave their home, memories and belongings to relocate into a facility which can often be closed to protect more vulnerable residents.

“Our clients will be self-funded, private individuals looking to engage with a care provider whose model creates space for companionship and quality time when dealing with the day-to-day activities of everyday living.

“Our carers have a wealth of experience in compassionately looking after older people who have chosen to live independently at home rather than in a residential or nursing home and will assist them with everything from laundry to intensive live-in care for complex needs.”

He added: “Council-run facilities are under significant financial and resource constraints and home visits are often unpredictable, rushed and short. We aim to provide a reasonably-priced alternative in East Lothian which will give people freedom, dignity and companionship.”

