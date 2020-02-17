Glasgow housebuilder submits plans to turn former school into flats

A Glasgow housebuilder has submitted a planning application to turn a former primary school on Glasgow’s southside into a luxury housing development.

CCG Homes, which is behind Riverford Gardens, is looking to convert the former Calderwood Primary School, Newlands, into a 20-apartment site including two three-bedroom penthouses.

The proposal “will deliver an attractive conversion and retention of the Victorian Calderwood Lodge and the replacement of the 1960s school extension with a new build flatted block,” the housebuilder said.

The proposed block will comprise two and three-bedroom flats overlooking the park and gardens, and private parking including electric charging points.

CCG Homes MD Calum Murray said: “On the back of our successful 156-home development Riverford Gardens in Pollokshaws, CCG Homes is delighted to bring forward proposals for this prime development in Newlands. Working with architects Stallan Brand, Calderwood lodge presents an exciting opportunity to create something special.

"This year is set to be one of the busiest on record for CCG Homes and we are incredibly excited for what the future holds as we continue to bring quality, energy efficient homes to the private housing sector in Scotland.”

Subject to planning, CCG Homes aims to be on site later this year.