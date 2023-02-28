Glasgow-founded broadband disruptor targets 'overpaying consumers' with £1m growth push

A Scottish broadband start-up has outlined ambitious plans for national and international expansion after securing additional six-figure investment.

The fresh £475,00 investment into Glasgow-founded Brillband includes personal backing from digital infrastructure banking experts based in Australia and Norway-based angel investors. It takes overall investment in the fledgling business to more than £1 million in just nine months.

Brillband - described as the first Scottish internet service provider (ISP) designed for full-fibre network capability - launched in Glasgow and Renfrewshire in November and has since expanded across Scotland with new customer bases established in Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen, Stirling and Inverness.

The investment will be used to develop the firm’s pioneering technology, including the expansion of its software development team, as well as growth in its marketing and customer experience divisions. Brillband, whose model revolves around a single rate for the fastest speed for the duration of a customer’s contract with no mid-contract price hikes, is available exclusively on the Cityfibre network, which is already available to more than 2.2 million UK homes.

Duncan Di Biase, Brillband’s founder and chief executive, said: “This investment opens the door to our next phase of growth across Scotland, with expansion across the UK next and then into Europe by 2025. The message is spreading and momentum is building around the brand as consumers wake up to the realisation they have been overpaying for broadband. We have growing customer bases in all Scotland’s major cities, and as CityFibre grows so will we.

“Our investors believe in the brand we have built, our purpose, the people behind it, and the potential for Brillband. No other provider has the growth and scale potential we offer and the faith our investors have shown in us demonstrates that,” he added.

Emma Loedel, Glasgow director of global entrepreneur network Start-Up Grind, said: “Scotland’s tech scene is buzzing at the moment and entrepreneurs such as Duncan are the reason for it. It’s a community rich in ideas and the determination to deliver them, and that’s what’s so attractive to investors. Brillband’s fresh perspective on how broadband can be delivered - backed up by technology - offers its customers a genuine alternative to the accepted norm and that builds interest.”