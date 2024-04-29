Glasgow firm looking to ‘revolutionise’ respiratory drug delivery gets £4.7 million injection

A Glasgow-based life sciences specialist has secured almost £5 million to accelerate the next generation of respiratory pharmaceuticals.

Nebu-Flow’s nebuliser platform has been developed to provide a number of advantages over existing technologies. Overall, the worldwide inhalable drug market was valued at some $33 billion (£26bn) in 2023, with the nebuliser market valued in excess of $1bn.

The firm’s additional £4.7m of investment will help accelerate the next generation of inhaled drugs for patients with respiratory disorders. The funding round was led by SCVC, a UK-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage “deep tech” spin-outs, and was supported by Scottish Enterprise, Foresight WAE Technology, SIS Ventures, Ascension and Conduit EIS Impact Fund.

Elijah Nazarzadeh (CEO) and John Pritchard (chair) of Nebu-Flow, a former spin-out from the University of Glasgow.

Elijah Nazarzadeh, chief executive and co-founder of Nebu-Flow, which was spun out of the University of Glasgow, said: “Our mission is to revolutionise respiratory drug delivery. The investment accelerates our development activities. We now look forward to the final product development and commercialisation stages, with the support of SCVC and our other investors.

“Essentially, our technology provides new opportunities for targeted drug delivery to the lungs as well as drug delivery to the cardiovascular and central nervous systems. We are engaged with a number of partners in the UK and North America who are currently trialling the product as we prepare for the regulatory approval stage.”

Nebu-Flow was recently awarded a £1m project from Innovate UK, the national innovation agency.

Harry Destecroix, managing partner of SCVC, said: “We are deeply impressed by the team’s achievement of its technical and commercial milestones to date, demonstrating their capability and readiness for the next phase in healthcare innovation. This investment underscores our confidence in Nebu-Flow’s groundbreaking nebulisation technology, which is poised to transform respiratory drug delivery, improve health and deliver impact.”