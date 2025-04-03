Glasgow finance broker's record £18m month

TSF Finance, the Glasgow-based specialist finance broker, has posted a record month for deals with £18 million of funds out in March.

A fully independent commercial finance brokerage focused on providing funding solutions to the SME market, the firm has recorded its highest monthly value of funds out since launching in 2019, taking the total amount of finance for UK SMEs to over £330m.

Demonstrating the ability to work with businesses large and small, funds in March for asset, invoice finance and loans ranged from £5000 to £5m, with the last four weeks of transactions equivalent to the firm’s first six months.

The multi award-winning broker has a UK-wide client base, its smallest client turning over £100,000, its largest £860m.

Deals: Alan Anderson.

Director Alan Anderson said: “March was a really busy month for us, with the team working incredibly hard. We have a real niche in the market place and businesses of all shapes and sizes are coming to us with their problems, be that, for example, growing too fast or over-trading.

“We enjoy finding creative solutions. One recent deal saw us refinance assets for £2m in England as the company concerned needed funds to open a new site elsewhere in the UK that will create nearly 100 jobs over the next 18 months. We also had £5m funds out for a ‘pre-pack’, which ended up saving 200 jobs. Those kinds of positive results are very satisfying.”

He added: “We are very good at structuring deals, make the lender feel comfortable and pride ourselves on our lender relationships. Building up a culture of a trusting environment and problem solving is critical to who we are.

“We take a consultative approach, look past the initial transaction to assess the bigger picture to find solutions that others can’t, and there’s no doubt offering a boutique service for everybody is working for us.