Glasgow event to raise profile of social enterprise sector

Have your say

A key event that aims to showcase the best of Scotland’s social enterprises is due to take place in Glasgow next week.

The Social Enterprise Exchange Marketplace 2019 is being staged at the city’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday 5 September with the theme of corporate and public sector partnerships.

Event organisers promise to give social enterprises “unprecedented access” to procurement chiefs within the private and public sectors.

The exchange marketplace will also feature a zone to help social enterprises navigate their way through the world of social finance and support organisations.

Among the sessions at the day-long event are a retail academy discussion, which will address the lessons learnt from the SIS Retail Academy Programme, and advice on how to scale up a social enterprise through investment, including Firstport’s LaunchMe programme.

More details are available by visiting: www.socialenterpriseexchange.scot