Glasgow engineer Cleanship sails to new head office after headcount swells

A Glasgow ship engineering firm has set sail for new head offices after staff numbers soared from six to more than 50 in just two years.

Cleanship has moved from the South Rotunda building on the Clyde, a home shared with it parent company Malin Group, to a base in The Athenaeum on Nelson Mandela Place following a growth surge.

Co-founder and managing director Chris McMenemy called the new HQ “a statement of intent” for the business, which has so far assisted more than 250 ships in complying with marine environmental legislation.

Cleanship helps shipowners combat the environmental impact that their ships have through scrubbers, which reduce the sulphur oxide and particulate matter emitted from fuel, and the treatment of ballast water.

Its recent growth has been aided by international legislation aimed at reducing sulphur emissions from maritime vessels with many ship owners having scrubber technology fitted to their fleets.

READ MORE: PureLiFi raises $18m to roll out LiFi-enabled phones, tables and laptops



McMenemy said: "We’re moving into an exciting time of huge growth amidst big environmental changes in the shipping industry.

"Our aim is to create a working environment that enables us to build on previous success and diversify our service range."

He added that the business is dedicated to "improving the environmental impact of shipping".