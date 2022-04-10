Glasgow digital agency Equator takes on 'talent acquisition' partner to help boost growth

Alena Kovina joins Equator from her role as graduate and talent manager at Royal Mail, a position she held for almost three years. Picture: Matthew McGoldrick

Alena Kovina joins the firm from her role as graduate and talent manager at Royal Mail, a position she held for almost three years.

The Glasgow Caledonian University graduate will work within the people and culture team at Equator, where she will be responsible for looking after recruitment for the business including permanent and contract roles.

Lauren Gilbert, head of people and culture, said: “Alena brings a wealth of experience to her role as talent acquisition partner at Equator, and she will have a crucial role to play as we continue to grow as a company and recruit the best talent to support our burgeoning portfolio.

“With significant experience in running a graduate programme at Royal Mail, we’re delighted that Alena will be bringing that expertise to Equator and will be working towards developing a graduate and apprenticeship programme within the company.”

