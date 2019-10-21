Glasgow data firm debuts tool to help narrow gender pay gap

Data insights consultancy GenAnalytics has launched its latest software tool designed to support firms with their gender pay gap reporting.

The Glasgow firm said it created the tool to give clients “a competitive edge” and help close their gender pay gap.

Almost 12,000 companies in the UK that have more than 250 staff must publish each year the difference between male and female earnings across the organisation.

Analysis shows that almost eight out of ten businesses pay men more, with female employees earning up to 26 per cent less in the finance ­sector and 24 per cent less in construction.

GenAnalytics worked with Glasgow-based Incremental Group to create the software and received support from a Scottish Enterprise By Design grant.

GenAnalytics director Jane Gotts said the tool “allows faster and more comprehensive analysis of gender pay data and allows us to identify key areas of action and risk linked to gender pay gap performance”.

She added: “We believe this will help companies close their gender pay gap over time.”

Claire Partridge, innovation specialist at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We know that ­having more of a gender balance drives company performance. By enabling businesses to better understand their gender pay gap we hope that Scotland can lead the way in workplace inclusivity.”

