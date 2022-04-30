Glasgow data firm Bellrock Technology outlines plans for major expansion by helping more firms better harness data

The company said it is eyeing “significant” expansion of its customer base this year, after tripling client numbers in 2021, and it foresees a further increase in demand for its data analytics services over the next 12 months.

As well as the agreement with EDF, which sees Bellrock Technology help the energy company manage key assets through advanced predictive analytics, it secured fresh business in five new sectors – construction, oil and gas, professional services, retail and transport. It also lists gas distribution firm SGN and Perth-based energy giant SSE as clients in energy, and Dxcover, Omnicell and Time For You Care in healthcare.

Bellrock is now targeting the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market, having already helped many such firms begin their “data journey”, especially those unsure of how to start gaining real value from the data they generate.

One example is BeyondHR, an independently owned advisory firm with offices in Glasgow and Belfast. It helps more than 250 SMEs and larger businesses across Ireland and Scotland recruit, manage and safeguard staff.

Bellrock said its cloud software Lumen saw BeyondHR improve its operations by boosting efficiency, helping to develop the correct training plans for staff and to identify areas where the businesses needed to focus and grow.

Data specialist Bellrock – a University of Strathclyde spin-out – is eyeing further expansion into critical infrastructure sectors, such as transport. It says it has helped British train-leasing company Angel Trains optimise its system of repair and maintenance, by taking condition-monitoring data generated by rolling stock components and linking it with analytics.

Adam Brown is CEO of Bellrock Technology, which is eyeing major expansion of its customer base this year. Picture: contributed.

Bellrock chief executive Adam Brown said: “The challenge that faces all companies– not just the large enterprises – is how to best exploit data to deliver best value and return on investment quickly.

“We use our expertise, experience and data to help drive evidence-based business decisions that benefit any company across any sector.