Glasgow consultancy eyeing bumper 2022 after bagging top ethical accolade

The firm sits alongside internationally renowned brands including Innocent Drinks, Patagonia and The Body Shop in earning B-Corp status. There are some 4,000 B-Corp enterprises worldwide.

Accreditation means Connect Three has volunteered to enter non-profit B-Lab’s rigorous “B-Impact” grading system each year to ensure it continues to meet the most stringent social and environmental standards.

Among a host of factors, the consultancy was judged on its commitment to living out its values and showing business can put people over profit.

Colin Lamb, founder of Connect Three. Picture: Elaine Livingstone

Founder Colin Lamb said: “Sustainability in business is about more than token gestures and measuring carbon footprints. It’s about collective cultural change throughout organisations and that’s what we are ready to help businesses throughout Scotland and the UK achieve.

“Gaining B-Corp certification is one of our proudest moments at Connect Three.”

Since it was founded in 2014, the consultancy has supported more than 800 businesses from across Scotland and farther afield in North America, Europe, and Asia, helping some 10,000 managers become leaders able to drive their business and people forward.

Big name clients at the Good Business Chartered firm, which has offices in Glasgow and London, include Sky, ScotRail, Merck, Border Biscuits, Cala Homes and Scottish Enterprise.

Lamb added: “We may be the first consulting firm of our kind to achieve this prestigious recognition, but we won't be resting on our laurels. We have big plans for how we can continue to improve and expand our positive impact every day.”

