Glasgow construction firm seals 50th anniversary with £8 million contract wins

Jennifer and Bob Phin of Barrhead-headquartered AC Whyte.

Glasgow-based construction firm AC Whyte is signing off its 50th anniversary celebrations with £8 million worth of new contract wins.

The family-owned business, which is based in Barrhead, has gained the new business from six contracts, all within the last eight weeks. Starting out as AC Whyte (Slaters & Plasterers) in 1973, the company has delivered a string of major projects over the years. It has become a key player in major retrofit construction, boasting a £20m turnover and a workforce of more than 100, operating across 26 local authority regions. Bosses said the business was continuing to invest and secure new work after overcoming recent challenges such as supply chain disruption and the pandemic.

Company owner Bob Phin said: “AC Whyte is a family business, and our values reflect this. Indeed, over the last decade, the company has exhibited remarkable growth, refurbishing thousands of homes while remaining true to its core values.”

This year saw the firm further strengthen its board, welcoming directors Dawn Neilson and Marion Forbes. They are said to have brought a “wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise” to their roles. The firm said a commitment to sustainability was also at the heart of the business.