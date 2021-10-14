Glasgow conference pushes button on UK fintech growth agenda

Stephen Ingledew and Nicola Anderson of FinTech Scotland.

Hosted by FinTech Scotland, the clus­ter organisation representing the financial technology sector north of the Border, the event welcomes members of a fintech network designed to foster collaboration and in­novation at a UK level.

Developing the network was one of several recommendations in a review of the sector, authored by Ron Kalifa, former chief executive of Worldpay. The report set out a five-point plan spanning policy and regulation, investment, skills, internation­alisation and national connectivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Ingledew, chair of FinTech Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to be hosting this event in Scotland. We are already recognised as a model cluster for developing the sector and this conference allows us and our counterparts from across the UK to come together to map out the future benefits of fintech to the economy and society.

“This event comes at a critical time for the sector. We have experienced record levels of growth this financial year, so it is key that we take a moment to recognise that achievement but also to build on the success going forward.”

The industry has been buoyed over the last four weeks by a national “festival” of 50 fintech events across Scotland.

Kalifa added: “The importance of our regional fintech clusters to the continued success of UK fintech should not be underestimated. Already this year, Scottish fintech firms have raised £91 million and tech roles have increased by 25 per cent across both Edinburgh and Glasgow.”

A message from the Editor: