Glasgow cloud computing firm Iomart adds tech sales veteran to senior team

The group noted that Savage has more than 25 years’ experience working across a range of technology-based sales leadership roles. He has also worked for organisations headquartered in Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Middle East.

His most recent position was managing director, sales and marketing at managed service provider Six Degrees.

Savage will oversee Iomart’s sales team and overarching commercial strategy as well as being a “central figure” supporting the group’s growth ambitions.

He said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining a company like Iomart, as customers’ buying behaviours change. For businesses like ours to be successful we have to be agile enough to adapt the services we offer and continue to demonstrate value both to our existing and to our prospective customers.

“Despite the business landscape having been somewhat challenging for the last 24 months, Iomart is uniquely placed to take advantage of the current market. Cloud adoption is a new area for many of our customers and we are able to guide them through that process, whilst being constantly aware of the ever-changing data security requirements.”

Chief executive Reece Donovan added: “It’s fantastic to have Ben on board. He completely understands what we are trying to achieve, and I’m confident that he’ll be a great asset as we continue to develop and grow the business.”

In December, the group secured a £100 million financing facility to back its growth plans.

The firm said it had agreed a refinancing, replacing an existing single bank revolving credit facility of £80m that was due to mature at the end of next September, with a new £100m facility.

It is being provided by a group of four banks - HSBC UK, Royal Bank of Scotland, Bank of Ireland and Clydesdale Bank, part of Virgin Money group.

The group also insisted in December that its growth strategy was on track and beginning to deliver “tangible results” after a mixed first-half performance.

Pre-tax profits were flat at £6m for the six months to the end of September.

