Glasgow Chamber of Commerce appoints new president and unveils further changes

Docherty, who will serve a two-year term, succeeds Paul Little, principal and chief executive of City of Glasgow College, who steps down following the completion of his term.

She will be deputised by Anne Ledgerwood, St Enoch Centre director, who takes the post of deputy chair for the same two-year term.

The chamber also added three new members to its board of management - Peter Duthie, Scottish Event Campus chief executive; Janet Martin, director of commercial banking services at Royal Bank of Scotland; and Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, owner of Glasgow Airport.

Gillian Docherty is chief commercial officer of the University of Strathclyde and the former boss of The Data Lab, Scotland’s innovation centre for data and artificial intelligence.

Docherty said: “It’s an honour to be elected to the position of president of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, following in the footsteps of Paul and his predecessors in their tireless efforts and support for the Glasgow business community and beyond.

“In my new role at the University of Strathclyde I will work to drive activities with industry and support Scotland and the wider UK’s economic recovery from the global pandemic and this ethos will be mirrored in my role as president.”

Chamber chief executive Stuart Patrick added: “Gillian takes the helm after serving as deputy to Paul and is well placed to lead the chamber through the next two years.

“Together with the chamber board and council of directors, we will work towards the delivery of a business plan that focuses on helping chamber members recover from the pandemic.”

