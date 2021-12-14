Glasgow catering tech firm Spoonfed swallowed by fast-growing US business

Spoonfed’s software is used by global contract caterers, restaurant chains and independent caterers across the US, UK and western Europe.

The board of Aptus Systems, trading as Spoonfed, has confirmed the completion of a multi-million-pound deal with Michigan-based 365 Retail Markets, a US technology company planning further rapid growth in international markets, higher education and the business dining sector.

Spoonfed is a web-based software subscription service, founded by Willie Biggart and Murray McNicol in 2013.

Murray McNicol and Willie Biggart, the Spoonfed co-founders. Picture: Dominic Cocozza

McNicol said: “It’s a cliché but it’s been a roller-coaster ride; the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular, hit the workplace catering industry really hard. This is an unsung sector, which works tirelessly in serving their customers.

“We, at Spoonfed, with great support from our investors, doubled down, working hard to develop the right solutions to help caterers emerge in good shape to face the new catering landscape.”

Joe Hessling, chief executive of 365 Retail Markets, which was founded in 2008, added: “We are proud of the significant growth we have achieved to date as we drive value for stakeholders across the foodservice industry as well as corporate campuses, and we see tremendous opportunities ahead.

“We have built a great relationship with the Spoonfed team, and we share an exciting vision for the business. They are an excellent cultural fit with our team at 365, and we are thrilled to partner with them as we embark on this next chapter of our company’s growth, targeting international markets, higher education, and business dining sectors.”

