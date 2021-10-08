Glasgow casino ramps up skills focus with four-week gaming academy

Jobseekers being put through their paces on the Grosvenor Casinos gaming academy.

Six aspiring male and female casino dealers, aged between 18 and 37, are being put through their paces on the Grosvenor Casinos gaming academy at the group’s Merchant City venue, including training on blackjack, poker and roulette.

The firm said that as part of its commitment to safer gambling, the academy would also focus on educating team members about the importance of ensuring all guests always play responsibly.

A spokesman for the Glasgow casino said: “We have a strong track record for providing training opportunities for the local workforce to upskill and join our team.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone in the industry and now our casino is reopened, we are determined to offer all applicants of the gaming academy the chance to work for Grosvenor Casinos and become part of the team here.”

Emma Sulton, 37, from Livingston said: “I lost my job in February last year, so I applied for a job as a receptionist at the Grosvenor Casino in Edinburgh.

“That role was filled but the team contacted me and made me aware of the gaming academy and I jumped at the chance, as I love roles that keep my mind engaged and let me interact with the public.

“It’s been amazing to work with such a range of different people and learn so many news skills that will help me start a brand-new career.”

Grosvenor has venues in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A message from the Editor: