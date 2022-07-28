Glasgow-based jeweller Rox aiming to dazzle with prestigious new London site

The firm, which calls itself Rox – Diamond & Thrills, said the site will be its seventh branch, a showroom spanning 1,500 square feet, and is set to open in October. The boutique will specialise in its own-brand diamond jewellery and engagement rings collections, and include a Moet & Chandon Champagne bar.

Rox, which also sells high-end watches, has long outlined its ambitions to open in London while it also previously said its long-term goal was to get to 20 stores altogether.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest move comes as the business this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, having been founded by entrepreneurs Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell at Glasgow’s historic Argyll Arcade, and now also boasting shops in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Leeds and Liverpool.

MD Mr Keogh said: “Since the day Grant and I founded Rox, our aspirations have always been to take the brand to London. It is a city like no other and its retail scene is unrivalled.

“Being able to showcase our brand in one of the most exciting retail schemes in the world right now is an honour and we are delighted to be able to reach this milestone as we celebrate 20 years in business.”

Battersea Power Station was between the 1930s and 1980s a working power station, at its peak producing a fifth of London’s energy, and it has been brought back to life as a mixed-use development in a £9 billion revamp.

From left: Kyron Keogh and Grant Mitchell who founded the business in 2002. Picture: contributed.