Glasgow-based interiors specialist Julia Hoffman has designs on international growth

Julia Hoffman says she has been obsessed with interiors from a young age, stating: “I used to phone my friend when I was on holiday just to describe the hotel room in minute detail.”

She later set up her own business MyHouseDesign with “no money and no contacts” when she was 28 in 2017 after securing her diploma in interior design – and says that unlike some peers, she handles everything from the architect stage (all internal design and work that doesn’t require planning permission) so she can easily coordinate the project 360.

Ms Hoffman said: “To begin with I tried to accommodate for all projects and budgets that came my way but I’ve since learned this does not work for me or my business. I’m confident now in turning down work if it doesn’t make good business sense. I’ve had to scale back in order to grow.

"I’ve reduced the number of clients we serve at one time to five to allow for bigger projects with bigger budgets. Doing so has meant that even despite the pandemic, my business has grown.

“I’m really passionate about staying in a creative role within my business whilst also growing it. My plan is to expand my Glasgow team and replicate this in London before venturing into mainland Europe. I think it’s important to look at potential clients on a global scale.”

In fact, within five years, she aims to have opened a base in London and is looking to grow her small team to ten people in each location “to maintain a boutique feel but with the ability to service a much vaster client roster”.

'2021 has been my most successful year to date and 2022 is continuing on the same trajectory,' she says. Picture: contributed.

She also said: "I tell my clients that I design a room once and not again. I know I’ll meet their brief and I also know that designing a room well, with longevity, means not getting caught up in trends and fads.

"However, this means that clients might not need my services again, ever, or until they move or want to repurpose the space, for example, so it’s imperative I am continually growing and building a strong and wide client base.”