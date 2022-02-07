Glasgow-based German Doner Kebab serving up scores of new UK restaurants in 2022

It says the plans seals its position as “the UK’s fastest-growing restaurant chain”, will build on the 39 restaurants opened during 2021, and will create about 2,900 jobs throughout the country.

The chain – part of the Hero Brands group – has outlined how new locations are set for Aberdeen, Leeds, Brighton, Portsmouth, Great Yarmouth, and Stoke – and additional sites in Glasgow and London.

The "fast-casual brand” is already present in Scotland in Edinburgh, in December opening in the St James Quarter, its third restaurant in the city, and also present in the likes of Dundee and Stirling.

'We are developing the fast-casual brand of the future, and we are excited to be building on the success of the past 12 months,' says German Doner Kebab.

The latest expansion news comes as German Doner Kebab also flagged a “significant” rise in UK total sales in 2021, up 75 per cent from the previous 12 months. Same-store sales were also up, jumping 27 per cent from 2020.

The firm added that it has grown to more than 3,500 staff in its restaurants throughout the country, with a development pipeline of 350 franchise units over the next seven years.

It also said it has grown “at great pace” in the UK, Sweden and Middle East, and is now “rapidly” expanding in the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and across other key locations in Europe, with more than 80 restaurants worldwide.

Chief executive Imran Sayeed said: “2021 has proven to be a landmark year in the German Doner Kebab story; however, the next 12 months are going to be even bigger as we open 78 restaurants and double our UK portfolio.

“We have been extremely agile during the pandemic, listening to the needs of our customers, and responding to the huge demand for our game-changing kebabs.

“This has enabled us to build greater levels of brand awareness and customer loyalty as we bring the German Doner Kebab experience to more cities and towns throughout the UK.

“We are now looking forward to building on this wave of momentum as we develop the fast-casual brand of the future and bring a fresh and exciting alternative to the Gen Z and Millennial audience.”

German Doner Kebab, which opened its first restaurant in Berlin in 1989, is pursuing international growth in 2022, with plans in place to open 11 restaurants in North America, while the brand is also set to open its first restaurant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this year. Further growth is also set to be announced for Ireland and Spain.

Mr Sayeed continued: “The global demand reflects our position as one of the world’s most exciting fast-casual brands.

“We have developed strong franchise relationships in strategic global locations and we are now working closely with our partners to take forward development plans and expand our reach into new regions.”

The brand in October unveiled major global growth plans, including targeted rapid expansion in North America and the Middle East plus the UK – including opening up across New York, New Jersey and Houston in Texas in 2022.

