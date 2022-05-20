Glasgow-based DeepMatter gets six-figure boost from extending publisher tie-up

The firm, which is quoted on London’s Alternative Investment Market (Aim), said it had renewed its long-term relationship with Springer Nature for a further three years. The agreement is expected to generate revenues of at least €206,000 (£220,000) during the term.

DeepMatter licences proprietary algorithms and supports Springer Nature in handling proprietary data to accelerate and enhance discovery for its academic and industry customers.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American.

Mark Warne, chief executive of DeepMatter, said: “Springer Nature is committed to supporting researchers in sharing research data and we are delighted to be working with them to provide products and services making sharing research data faster, easier and more impactful.”

Cécile Mack, managing director digital products and marketing (Springer Medizin) at Springer Nature, added: “In supporting the research community, we have found DeepMatter’s products and services an excellent resource. We are pleased to extend our long-term relationship and look forward to exploring the ways in which their technology and expertise can help us unlock further quality data.”

The Glasgow firm has developed a cloud-based platform to record and share the results of chemistry experiments.

Its technology enables scientists across a range of industries, including pharma, biotech, agri-science, scientific publishers and contract research organisations, to capture, access and exploit the vast amounts of data created in chemical reactions.