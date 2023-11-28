Glasgow-based corporate gifting firm Go Swag unwraps key new global partnership
Go Swag has signed a deal with London-based international rewards and benefits platform Perkbox, and says both businesses build employee benefits schemes at some of the world’s biggest companies including Amazon, Spotify, Burberry, and Hello Fresh.
The new partnership will see Go Swag become the sole supplier of corporate branded gifts to Perkbox customers, who will also have access to exclusive discount offers. The Scottish firm, which offers bespoke branded corporate welcome packs and goodie bags, and handles everything from design to production and worldwide delivery, was created after product designer Ben Greenock, who previously secured investment on Dragons' Den and colleague Conor McKenna saw potential in the promotional product industry. They started with less than £200 to springboard the business, and say the acceleration of remote working during the pandemic meant big businesses had to think differently about staff engagement, incentives and team building.
Greenock, chief customer officer at the firm, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us and Perkbox, and a real endorsement of our business model. It heralds the start of the next chapter of growth for Go Swag that will see us continue to increase revenue and headcount. Perkbox were looking for a partner that was able to provide the same levels of premium customer service to a global customer base. Not only can we do that, but we are on the same page when it comes to sustainability. Go Swag can move to the next level in the coming months, move towards the £10 million turnover target, and expand our operations.”
London-based Perkbox was launched in 2015, and lets employers give staff access to benefits including loyalty cards and other reward schemes. It also now has offices in Sheffield and Sydney, and supports 4,500 customers around the globe. Chief executive Gautam Sahgal said: "With the rising cost of living continuing to bite, employers need to do more to both appreciate their people’s efforts and motivate them to do their best. A holistic rewards and benefits package helps with this, and our partnership with Go Swag adds further diversification to what we offer our customers.”
