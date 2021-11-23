Glasgow-based architect Hoko cementing growth as crowdfunder exceeds £420,000

The business, which says it is the “Uber for architecture” and is valued at £15 million, has seen almost 200 investors back its ongoing Brick By Brick crowdfunding campaign, which aims to raise at least £500,000 to fund the opening of 30 studios across the UK, and its first overseas.

The fundraiser was buoyed by the business’ founder Danny Campbell announcing the creation of the “world’s most expensive brick”, which investors receive in return for dipping into their pockets to the tune of £25,000, and several major backers are ready to receive their version of the custom-made blue Hoko item, with only 20 having been made.

'Every investor is helping to shape not only Hoko’s future, but the future of home architecture,' says the firm's founder Danny Campbell. Picture: Jeff Holmes.

Additionally, the firm said the crowdfunder has been backed by those that put money into Hoko in its first investment round in 2019. It last year announced six-figure backing from a group of investors led by Warren Gee, the chief portfolio officer at private equity firm Cairngorm Capital; Barclay Gilmour’s Donald Wilson; and Graham Campbell of Saracen Fund Managers, who now sit on its board.

Danny Campbell, who founded Hoko in 2019 and whose accolades include 2021 Great British Entrepreneur of the Year, said: “We are already blown away by the response from investors so far – we know we are building something big.

“Every investor is helping to shape not only Hoko’s future, but the future of home architecture. We are so close to our target now, but there’s still a chance for people to join us on this fantastic journey. Brick by brick, we can build a better future for home architecture.”

Its team has grown to 30, while it has expanded its services as it targets annual revenue of more than £50m by end-2025 – and says it has bucked convention by becoming a large firm selling high-volume person-hours by delivering smaller projects on a large scale.

The business added: “With more than 450,000 UK home planning applications decided each year and no market-leader, Hoko is primed to step into that position before embarking on its next objective to be the household name in home-improvement on the world stage by franchising the model globally.”

