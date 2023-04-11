All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
42 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
1 hour ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

Glasgow-based agritech firm Solasta Bio secures seven-funding boost to scale eco-friendly pesticides

A Glasgow-based agritech (agriculture tech) firm has secured further investment to grow its offering of nature-inspired pesticides that it says are the first ever of their kind, and help double its headcount.

By Emma Newlands
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
 Comment

Solasta Bio states that it develops environmentally-friendly Insect Control Agents that “meet a global need” for new and effective crop protection, and protects beneficial insects such as bees.

The latest capital injection, a pre-Series A funding round, saw investment led by Yield Lab Europe, with other investors including SIS Ventures, Scottish Enterprise, Cavallo Ventures, Rubio Impact Ventures, UKI2S, and several private agritech investors. The round also included grant support from Innovate UK’s Transforming Food Production competition, and brings the total raised by Solasta Bio to date to £5.5m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agritech firm says it is now aiming to scale up its UK and US operations, expand its technical and commercial teams, creating 25 jobs, accelerate the development of its technology platform, and target new markets.

CEO Shireen Davies says the agritech firm believes it has 'the potential to make a huge impact'. Picture: contributed.CEO Shireen Davies says the agritech firm believes it has 'the potential to make a huge impact'. Picture: contributed.
CEO Shireen Davies says the agritech firm believes it has 'the potential to make a huge impact'. Picture: contributed.

Chief executive Shireen Davies said: “We’ve spent the past 18 months developing our platform and validating peptide candidates with expert third parties and commercial partners. We’re really excited by the results and feel that we’re ready to take the next step towards commercialising our technology.”

Kerry Sharp of Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’ve supported [Solasta Bio] since its very earliest stages and continue to be impressed by its product-development; expanding, diverse team; and the strong cadre of investors it’s attracted.”

Also commenting was Harry Howarth, investment manager at SIS Ventures, who praised Solasta Bio as a “superb example of how business can effectively balance people, planet and profit… we’re looking forward to continuing our work with Shireen and the team”.

Glasgow
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.