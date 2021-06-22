Glasgow baker Mortons secures new 'roll' with latest Lidl supply deal

Mortons is already one of Lidl’s longest-standing Scottish suppliers, and has produced morning rolls, potato scones and sweet treats for the supermarket for more than 17 years.

It will now provide the likes of Ferguson’s Steak Bakes, Cheesy Bean Bakes and Chicken Curry Bakes, part of its bid to diversify its range and business growth, and coming as it makes significant investment in new machinery and creates jobs.

The independently owned firm has more than 260 staff, and started out making traditional morning rolls in 1965 before venturing into cakes, biscuits and potato scones.

Mortons Rolls MD Alastair Sherry said: “We know morning rolls inside out and we’ve spent decades maintaining the traditional methods of baking with our team now producing over 1 million a week.

“Venturing into savoury bakes was the natural next step for us and our partnership with Lidl helped us to do just that through the new contract and their ongoing support for our business.”

Paul McQuade, head of buying for Scotland at Lidl – which boasts more than 400 products from in excess of 60 Scottish suppliers year-round – said: “We’re incredibly proud to work with Mortons Rolls – they have been at the forefront of our commitment to supporting Scottish producers and have become a valuable partner.

“Our long-standing and close relationship with the team has enabled us to strategically explore exciting new product lines and bring them exclusively to our shelves.”

