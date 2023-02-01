Insurer Zurich UK has increased its number of new apprenticeship places on offer in 2023 to 100 across the UK, including Glasgow.

The slots will be available across 12 business areas such as data science, operations and IT, finance and claims, with HR, marketing and data protection featuring for the first time in the scheme that is open to those at the start of their insurance career all the way through to master’s qualifications for those at a later stage. Applications will be open from February 6 to March 19.

The firm added that it is also investing in apprenticeships for its existing workforce to help futureproof its business amid the insurance industry’s digital transformation, and has implemented an 89 per cent increase to the number of existing employee apprenticeships available for 2023.

Zurich predicts it will use £1.75 million of the state-funded apprenticeship levy this year. It also pointed out that since 2017, it has supported more than 500 new and existing employees with such initiatives, including more than 60 having achieved a master’s or equivalent qualification in data, digital, accountancy, engineering and leadership.

The business says that since 2017, it has supported more than 500 new and existing staff with apprenticeships. Picture: Getty Images.

Michelle Ransome, the company’s talent acquisition manager, said: “We are delighted to have increased the number of apprenticeships this year. Zurich sees the value in attracting top talent with skills across the board, which is why this year we introduced non-insurance led disciplines in growth areas of our business.”