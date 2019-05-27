Glamcandy hails success of after school make up clubs

Makeup college Glamcandy has hailed the success of its after school training clubs after teaching scores of teenage boys and girls new skills.

More than 80 high school-age children signed up to the Makeup Club, which launched in March at the academy’s colleges in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dunfermline, resulting in overbooked classes and a waiting list for future intakes.

Glamcandy, which is partnered with Illamasqua tycoon Julian Kynaston, last year announced ambitious plans to take on up to 50 new staff at its colleges across Scotland.

The next round of after school clubs is due to start in July.

MD Hayley Harvey-Smith said: "The big aim for these clubs was to offer something a little bit different to the usual after school club offering. The response has been amazing and we've seen the kids growing in confidence every single week.

"We know from our experience in working in schools that the children we work with take that confidence into other aspects of their studies and their personal lives. We're delighted to have been able to work with many children and look forward to seeing many more come through the next intake starting in July."