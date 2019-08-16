Gin made by Edinburgh firm hits shelves of Scottish Asda stores

Edinburgh-based Chain Pier Distillery is to produce Asda’s Extra Special Scottish gin in a deal that will see the tipple stocked across 50 stores in Scotland.

Developed exclusively for the supermarket chain, the new gin is said to draw inspiration from the Scottish landscape and is infused with the flavours of nettle and gorse.

The deal marks the first gin listing for Chain Pier Distillery, which is owned by long established Halewood Wines & Spirits. The firm launched the distillery venture earlier this year, marking the first in a series of key investments into the Scottish artisanal spirits sector.

John Foster, national account manager at Halewood, said: “It’s a very exciting time for craft spirits as we’re experiencing a period of sustained growth, which has allowed us to invest £50 million back into the artisanal spirits business.

“We are extremely proud to produce Asda’s Extra Special Scottish Gin using the finest local ingredients to give Asda customers a real taste of Scotland.”

Heather Turnbull, regional buying manager at Asda, added: “We know just how much our customers value locally soured produce, so we’re delighted to be working with Chain Pier Distillery to capture traditional Scottish flavours and bring it to market as an Extra Special Gin.

“We’re proud to support Halewood International and its new distillery as the gin market continues to grow.”

Earlier this week, Asda reported a modest rise in its second-quarter sales.